CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blountsville, AL

Blountsville Daily Weather Forecast

Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel
Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BLOUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cF2skvH00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blountsville, AL
Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel

Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel

Blountsville, AL
285
Followers
585
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy