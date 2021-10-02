Iowa Daily Weather Forecast

IOWA, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



