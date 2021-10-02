Iowa Daily Weather Forecast
IOWA, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
