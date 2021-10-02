CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Uxbridge

 9 days ago

UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cF2sgON00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

