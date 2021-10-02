Daily Weather Forecast For Kingston

KINGSTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



