East. Helena Daily Weather Forecast
EAST. HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0