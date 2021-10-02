CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonoke, AR

Lonoke Daily Weather Forecast

Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel
Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LONOKE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cF2scrT00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lonoke is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(LONOKE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lonoke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
