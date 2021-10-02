4-Day Weather Forecast For Ware Shoals
WARE SHOALS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
