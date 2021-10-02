CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware Shoals, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ware Shoals

Ware Shoals (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WARE SHOALS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cF2sbyk00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

