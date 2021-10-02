CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toano, VA

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

 9 days ago

(TOANO, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Toano. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Toano:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cF2sa6100

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Toano (VA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Toano

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Toano: Sunday, October 10: Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 11: Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly
TOANO, VA
Toano (VA) Weather Channel

Toano (VA) Weather Channel

Toano, VA
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

