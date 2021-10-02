CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction City, OR

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Junction City

Junction City (OR) Weather Channel
Junction City (OR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(JUNCTION CITY, OR) A sunny Saturday is here for Junction City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Junction City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cF2sZAA00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Buckley (WA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Buckley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buckley: Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Widespread frost then light rain during the day; while light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Chance of Light Rain; Thursday, October 14: Chance of
BUCKLEY, WA
Sauk Centre (MN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Sauk Centre

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sauk Centre: Monday, October 11: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Rain during the day; while chance of
SAUK CENTRE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, OR
Westwego (LA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Westwego

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Westwego: Monday, October 11: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14:
WESTWEGO, LA
Orting (WA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Orting

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Orting: Monday, October 11: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Areas of frost then light rain during the day; while light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Chance of
ORTING, WA
Junction City (OR) Weather Channel

Junction City (OR) Weather Channel

Junction City, OR
114
Followers
587
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy