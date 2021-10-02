CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

CARNESVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cF2sTro00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Carnesville is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

