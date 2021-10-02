CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownfield, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Brownfield

Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel
Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BROWNFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cF2sSz500

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel

Brownfield is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(BROWNFIELD, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brownfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BROWNFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownfield, TX
Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel

Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel

Brownfield, TX
162
Followers
582
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy