Daily Weather Forecast For Brownfield
BROWNFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
