4-Day Weather Forecast For New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
