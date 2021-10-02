CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carlisle, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For New Carlisle

New Carlisle (OH) Weather Channel
New Carlisle (OH) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

NEW CARLISLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cF2sR6M00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

NEW CARLISLE, OH
New Carlisle (OH) Weather Channel

New Carlisle (OH) Weather Channel

New Carlisle, OH
