Pineville, MO

Rainy forecast for Pineville? Jump on it!

Pineville (MO) Weather Channel
Pineville (MO) Weather Channel
 Saturday

(PINEVILLE, MO) Saturday is set to be rainy in Pineville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pineville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cF2sOhP00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pineville (MO) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(PINEVILLE, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pineville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
