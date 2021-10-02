CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doniphan, MO

Doniphan Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

DONIPHAN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cF2sEs900

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

