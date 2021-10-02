CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Hollywood faces new crisis in strike threat from off-screen workers who keep productions running

By Erica Werner
wiltonbulletin.com
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES - They never appear on-screen, but Hollywood couldn't function without the set builders, costume designers, video engineers and other behind-the-scenes workers who keep the lights on and cameras rolling for the stars. Now, for the first time in decades, these workers are threatening to go on strike in...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
wtaq.com

Hollywood off screen union members authorize strike if talks fail

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Members of the union representing people working behind the scenes on films and television shows in Hollywood have voted in favor of authorizing a strike if they can’t reach agreement with producers on a new contract, their union said on Monday. The International Alliance of Stage...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS LA

Cinematographers’ Union Board Votes To Support Potential Hollywood Workers Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood productions are another step closer to going dark as support grows for the behind-the-scenes entertainment workers who are threatening to go on strike. The International Cinematographers Guild Local 600’s executive board voted unanimously to support the strike authorization approved by IATSE, the union that represents tens of thousands of entertainment workers. The cinematographers union is also urging its members to vote yes on the authorization, which starts on Oct. 1. IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have been at odds over safety and working conditions for months. The union — which represents Hollywood...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Danny Devito
BBC

Hollywood union workers vote to authorise strike

The union that represents some of Hollywood's most important workers has voted to approve a strike in a move that could shut down nearly all US film and television production. Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees (IATSE), which covers camera crews, prop masters, hairdressers and other craft workers say they are being worked to death with gruelling hours and no guaranteed rest or meal breaks.
LABOR ISSUES
US News and World Report

Hollywood Producers and Union Leaders Hold Talks to Stave off Strike

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Talks resumed on Tuesday between Hollywood producers and behind-the-scenes workers on film and television sets, a day after an overwhelming union vote in favor of authorizing a strike. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE,) which represents some 60,000 off-screen workers, said in a statement...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Amazon Prime Video#Americans
Variety

IATSE and AMPTP to Keep Talking as Hollywood Hopes to Avert Strike

Let the waiting begin. Negotiations between the studios and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are expected to continue on Wednesday as the sides try to avoid a strike that would shut down production and immediately cripple Hollywood’s content pipeline. In what could be taken as a sign of progress, the two sides are not saying much publicly about the negotiations. One union official told Variety that the latest proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers was a “nothingburger,” but otherwise union officials have been fairly quiet. On the other hand, the producers seemed to show little sign...
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Hollywood Workers Are On The Verge Of A Massive Strike Over 14-Hour Days

Many nights, Cheli Clayton Samaras has to pull off to the side of the road because she’s so tired she fears she might crash. She works in Hollywood as a “first assistant camera” ― she makes sure each shot is in focus ― and her days filming stretch as long as 14 hours with few, if any, breaks.
LABOR ISSUES
TheWrap

How IATSE’s Strike Threat Sets the Stage for Hollywood Guilds’ Coming Fight Over Streaming

”Our rights and our benefits have been slowly eroded and we haven’t kept up,“ SAG-AFTRA L.A. local VP David Jolliffe says. It’s typical for Hollywood’s labor unions to support for each other during labor disputes, but the support for IATSE during its current contract dispute with film and TV producers goes beyond the usual labor solidarity. That’s because the below-the-line workers’ union could be setting a standard for all future Hollywood contracts in the streaming era.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
GoldDerby

‘Mass’ reviews: Oscar contender highlighted by ‘raw power’ of screenplay and ‘remarkable’ cast

“Mass” premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was officially released by Bleecker Street on Friday, October 8, so audiences could finally experience the intimate drama. But is the Oscar contender worth the watch? Let’s take a look at some of the “Mass” reviews and what they might mean for the film’s awards hopes. As of this writing “Mass” has a MetaCritic score of 79 based on 19 reviews counted thus far: 18 positive, one somewhat mixed, and none outright negative. Those predominantly positive notices are echoed on Rotten Tomatoes, where the film is rated 94% fresh based...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

“There Is No Backup Plan”: Can the Threat of a Strike Make Hollywood Live Up to Its Ideals?

Hollywood’s workers are on the edge of their seats, waiting to hear whether they will be going on a picket line. Eight days ago, 98% of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees members who voted chose to authorize a strike if the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers doesn’t offer them a better deal. With 60,000 IATSE members covered by the movie and TV contracts being negotiated—in jobs like makeup artist and set designer, grip and editor—a walkout could cripple the entertainment industry.
ENTERTAINMENT
wiltonbulletin.com

Netflix Inks Exclusive Creative Alliance with 'Who Killed Sara?' Creator, Chascas Valenzuela (EXCLUSIVE)

In its continued bid to bolster and secure proven talent in Latin America, Netflix has announced a three-year exclusive creative partnership for series and a first look film pact with Chilean writer José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela, creator, showrunner and executive producer of the hit Netflix series “Who Killed Sara?”. Valenzuela...
TV SERIES
AFP

French film festival back with a bang in Hollywood

Hollywood's French film festival unveiled its line-up Monday, with organizers hoping to capitalize on a pandemic-sparked shift towards non-English language programming in the United States. The 25th edition of COLCOA -- the world's largest festival dedicated to French film -- will open with "Between Two Worlds," in which Oscar-winner Juliette Binoche goes undercover to expose the insecurity of the gig economy. The film, which has a largely non-professional cast, leads a field of 55 movies and series, as well as 19 shorts designed to showcase the best in Gallic cinema. "Contrary to what could have been expected after all these months of lockdown, this very eclectic and high-profile program reflects the amazing number of films actually produced in France during the last two years," Francois Truffart, the festival's executive producer and artistic director, said.
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Horror Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Blumhouse has perfected the art of churning out effective low-budget thrillers or horror movies that can always be relied on to do a solid turn at the box office, and Ma is almost the textbook example. A high concept genre film made with very little money and a capable director...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy