Hollywood faces new crisis in strike threat from off-screen workers who keep productions running
By Erica Werner
wiltonbulletin.com
9 days ago
LOS ANGELES - They never appear on-screen, but Hollywood couldn't function without the set builders, costume designers, video engineers and other behind-the-scenes workers who keep the lights on and cameras rolling for the stars. Now, for the first time in decades, these workers are threatening to go on strike in...
Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Members of the union representing people working behind the scenes on films and television shows in Hollywood have voted in favor of authorizing a strike if they can’t reach agreement with producers on a new contract, their union said on Monday. The International Alliance of Stage...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood productions are another step closer to going dark as support grows for the behind-the-scenes entertainment workers who are threatening to go on strike.
The International Cinematographers Guild Local 600’s executive board voted unanimously to support the strike authorization approved by IATSE, the union that represents tens of thousands of entertainment workers. The cinematographers union is also urging its members to vote yes on the authorization, which starts on Oct. 1.
IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have been at odds over safety and working conditions for months. The union — which represents Hollywood...
The union that represents some of Hollywood's most important workers has voted to approve a strike in a move that could shut down nearly all US film and television production. Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees (IATSE), which covers camera crews, prop masters, hairdressers and other craft workers say they are being worked to death with gruelling hours and no guaranteed rest or meal breaks.
Hollywood production workers pushing for better pay and better working conditions voted nearly unanimously to authorize a strike, a scenario that could hobble the entertainment industry as companies race to keep up with a surge in on-demand films and TV shows. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees said Monday...
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Talks resumed on Tuesday between Hollywood producers and behind-the-scenes workers on film and television sets, a day after an overwhelming union vote in favor of authorizing a strike. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE,) which represents some 60,000 off-screen workers, said in a statement...
Let the waiting begin.
Negotiations between the studios and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are expected to continue on Wednesday as the sides try to avoid a strike that would shut down production and immediately cripple Hollywood’s content pipeline.
In what could be taken as a sign of progress, the two sides are not saying much publicly about the negotiations. One union official told Variety that the latest proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers was a “nothingburger,” but otherwise union officials have been fairly quiet. On the other hand, the producers seemed to show little sign...
Many nights, Cheli Clayton Samaras has to pull off to the side of the road because she’s so tired she fears she might crash. She works in Hollywood as a “first assistant camera” ― she makes sure each shot is in focus ― and her days filming stretch as long as 14 hours with few, if any, breaks.
”Our rights and our benefits have been slowly eroded and we haven’t kept up,“ SAG-AFTRA L.A. local VP David Jolliffe says. It’s typical for Hollywood’s labor unions to support for each other during labor disputes, but the support for IATSE during its current contract dispute with film and TV producers goes beyond the usual labor solidarity. That’s because the below-the-line workers’ union could be setting a standard for all future Hollywood contracts in the streaming era.
On Monday, members of the union representing film and television crews voted — for the first time in the union’s 128-year history — to authorize a nationwide strike if the union cannot reach an agreement with Hollywood studio owners. The vote comes after months of failed negotiations between the International...
“Mass” premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was officially released by Bleecker Street on Friday, October 8, so audiences could finally experience the intimate drama. But is the Oscar contender worth the watch? Let’s take a look at some of the “Mass” reviews and what they might mean for the film’s awards hopes.
As of this writing “Mass” has a MetaCritic score of 79 based on 19 reviews counted thus far: 18 positive, one somewhat mixed, and none outright negative. Those predominantly positive notices are echoed on Rotten Tomatoes, where the film is rated 94% fresh based...
Hollywood’s workers are on the edge of their seats, waiting to hear whether they will be going on a picket line. Eight days ago, 98% of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees members who voted chose to authorize a strike if the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers doesn’t offer them a better deal. With 60,000 IATSE members covered by the movie and TV contracts being negotiated—in jobs like makeup artist and set designer, grip and editor—a walkout could cripple the entertainment industry.
In its continued bid to bolster and secure proven talent in Latin America, Netflix has announced a three-year exclusive creative partnership for series and a first look film pact with Chilean writer José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela, creator, showrunner and executive producer of the hit Netflix series “Who Killed Sara?”. Valenzuela...
Hollywood's French film festival unveiled its line-up Monday, with organizers hoping to capitalize on a pandemic-sparked shift towards non-English language programming in the United States.
The 25th edition of COLCOA -- the world's largest festival dedicated to French film -- will open with "Between Two Worlds," in which Oscar-winner Juliette Binoche goes undercover to expose the insecurity of the gig economy.
The film, which has a largely non-professional cast, leads a field of 55 movies and series, as well as 19 shorts designed to showcase the best in Gallic cinema.
"Contrary to what could have been expected after all these months of lockdown, this very eclectic and high-profile program reflects the amazing number of films actually produced in France during the last two years," Francois Truffart, the festival's executive producer and artistic director, said.
Blumhouse has perfected the art of churning out effective low-budget thrillers or horror movies that can always be relied on to do a solid turn at the box office, and Ma is almost the textbook example. A high concept genre film made with very little money and a capable director...
It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
The Top Women in Media Awards are presented by AdMonsters and Folio to honor women who are making a significant impact in the publishing industry. In addition to up and comers, the awards also honor women in the categories of change-makers, tech trailblazers, entrepreneurs, DEI champions and magnanimous mentors. More...
Comments / 0