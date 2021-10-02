Weather Forecast For Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
