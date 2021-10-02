Weather Forecast For Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.