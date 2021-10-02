CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitsett, NC

Whitsett is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(WHITSETT, NC) A sunny Saturday is here for Whitsett, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whitsett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cF2s2Mg00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

