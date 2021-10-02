CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophia, NC

Sophia Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

SOPHIA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cF2rzx900

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sophia, NC
