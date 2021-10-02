CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees 10/2: Takeaways as the Yankees lose but reach magic #1

By William Parlee
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Yankees were licking their wounds after a ninth-inning rally failed to save them from losing a game one 4-3 from the Tampa Bay Rays. But at the time, they had no idea that in the middle of the night, they would reduce their magic number to #1. The Seattle Mariners game didn’t start until 10 pm EDT and didn’t end until after 1 am in the east, but by the time they walked off the field, the Mariners had lost the game propelling the Yankees to that magic #1.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: 7 that should go and who should replace them

After an early exit from the postseason yet again, the New York Yankees face a multitude of questions and decisions to be made before the start of the 2022 season. The biggest one is if the Yankees have it in them to create a shakeup that can turn this team into a World Series contender for real. If they can do that, some faces of the Yankees will have to go. So here is my assessment of the situation facing the Yankee organization in no particular order.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Nelson Cruz
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Tampa Bay Rays#German
chatsports.com

New York Yankees: Yankees start a crucial three games at Toronto, here’s the preview

The New York Yankees start a three-game series tonight in Toronto, Canada, against the Toronto Blue Jays. It may be the most critical series of the season because the outcome could decide the whole season for the boys from the Bronx. Right now, the Yankees hold onto the number one wild card berth that gives the home-field advantage in the one win or go home game.
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Meet Bronxie, the official Rally Turtle of the New York Yankees

Who would have thought the key to the New York Yankees playing good baseball was a simple shelled reptile?. The year is 2007. The New York Yankees are fighting for the AL Wild Card, and we’re all neck-deep in the new favorite online toy that is YouTube when we discover this gem. This is when YouTube officially took over the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Yankee homers win a hard fought game against the Blue Jays

With new urgency, tonight, the New York Yankees entered the last game of the Toronto Blue Jays series at Roger’s Center in Toronto with a need to win the rubber game of the series. The Yankees won the first game 7-2 but lost the second game in a 6-5 squeaker. The must-win would allow the Yankees to keep the wild card home field advantage even if the Red Sox win their game with the Orioles. The Yankees relied on Corey Kluber to get the win over the likely Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray. At the end of the night, the Yankee homers powered the way to a 6-2 win in the game.
MLB
abc7ny.com

The secret behind the New York Yankees' playoff push is ... a new pet?

BOSTON WAS BEAUTIFULon Saturday. Warm. Breezy. A little after noon, a yellow luxury coach bus idled outside the front entrance of the Four Seasons Hotel. A small crowd gathered behind a metal fence. It was all very standard. The autograph hunters with their bags of jerseys and cards. A couple...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game Info

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Yankees -1.5 Total: 8.5 Over (-118) | Under (-104) Odds to Win World Series: Yankees +1200| Blue Jays +3300. New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Picks. Despite a tough matchup against one of the...
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Guide

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+140)|Rays +1.5 (-170) Odds to Win the World Series: Yankees +1200|Rays +600. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays News, Analysis, and Pick. The Tampa Bay...
GAMBLING
Asbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Thursday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays play the rubber game of their three-game series north of the border on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. at the Rogers Centre. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York. Sports Betting:Yankees at Blue...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Super hot Stanton powered the Yankees to sweep of the Red Sox

The New York Yankees, greedy as ever, entered tonight’s game at Fenway Park looking to sweep the rival Red Sox as they looked for the home-field advantage in the wild-card race. The age-old rivalry was in full force as they looked to shame their rivals with a sweep this late in the season and knock them out of the number one spot in the wild card. In that effort, they sent Jordan Montgomery to the mound at Fenway to face the supposed ace, Eduardo Rodriguez.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy