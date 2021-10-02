5 teams where Panthers OC Joe Brady could be head coach in 2022
What teams could be calling Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for a potential head coaching job in 2022?. We’re still in the early stages of the 2021 season, but it might not take a rocket scientist to figure out which coaches are on the hot seat. The Carolina Panthers are enjoying a fine start to the campaign, which will obviously see more eyes cast towards offensive coordinator Joe Brady when the time comes in the New Year.catcrave.com
Comments / 0