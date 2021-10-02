TAELER: Kiera Hogan: The Girl On Fire Is Ready To Heat Up The AEW Women's Division
Rumors have been making the rounds by way of AEW Dark commentary that former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout and former Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan may have signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. At this time it's unclear if this was a slip of words or indeed a reality. Regardless, I must say that if true it would be a great get for AEW and further cements the caliber of the growing and evolving AEW Women's Division going forward. Kiera Hogan has been a rising star in Pro Wrestling over the last few years and will certainly be a great addition to the AEW roster.www.fightful.com
