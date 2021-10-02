TAELER: Kiera Hogan: The Girl On Fire Is Ready To Heat Up The AEW Women's Division

AEW star Diamante, who is in a relationship with fellow star Kiera Hogan, issued the following statement on Twitter in regards to an incident with two men at a hotel:. “Last night, Kiera and myself are in our hotel room for the night, we’re getting ready for bed watching TV when we hear a soft knock on the door. Don’t think much of it other than ok someone looking is for someone and maybe knocked on the wrong door. A few minutes go by and another knock but we can hear more than one person kinda run around. We look out the peep hole no one there. Ok now I’m getting aggravated. Finally I get up to see if I can catch who’s knocking on the door. They knock again, I open the door to two guys who followed Kiera and I towards our room. These two guys were knocking on different doors after midnight trying to find us after seeing us near the hot tub area earlier.

