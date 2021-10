Effective this Friday, October 15th, fans attending the Alfond Hockey Arena, the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, or the Augusta Civic Center to attend in person a home UMaine Hockey or Basketball game will need to provide full proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test which must have been taken within the previous 72 hours. Additionally, they must have a mask in place covering their nose and mouth prior to entering the venue.

