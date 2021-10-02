Fairfield set to buy former hair salon to help traffic problems
Fairfield plans to buy a former salon to potentially widen the Ohio 4 and Seward Road intersection. City Council approved a $250,000 purchase of the former Head Shed Salon so crews could clear the parcel for the anticipated intersection widening. The construction project, which is on Fairfield’s capital improvement project list, is estimated to cost about $1.35 million but doesn’t include around $100,000 in right-of-way acquisition costs.www.journal-news.com
