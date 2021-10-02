CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More

By Andreas Exarheas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. In a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said Hurricane Sam could make landfall on the U.S. East Coast in the middle of the week. At the time of writing, the National Hurricane Center’s projected path for Sam’s storm center leads away from the U.S. in a northeastern trajectory.

Sdrawkcab
9d ago

This headline is so typical of our media. For the last week and a half, the storm tract has shown the storm making a loop, then heading out to sea. And they say that at the very end of the article! so why say it might hit the U.S.?? Attention !!!!! Los Angeles might have a 9.6 quake in 10 minutes!!

Joe Physics
8d ago

Worthless media. The storm really never was reasonably going to hit land and it didn't. But the nedia needed to make up a story to deflect attention away from the political disaster in DC.

Becky Stark
8d ago

I just came here for the comments, which I must say did not disappoint

