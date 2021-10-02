Bushkill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain Showers Likely
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
