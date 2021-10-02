CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushkill, PA

Bushkill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel
Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cF2qq2p00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

