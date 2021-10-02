CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Gonna have to play great D and find a way to win........

 9 days ago

D will be tested especially considering that we have both all ACC DTs out. BC will most likely pound it and we are down numbers, experience and size. Lot will depend on heart and effort. Hopefully Skalski is healthy as that it is what he brings. Offensively?????? We are what...

Gone too soon: UNC’s gentle giant, Quincy Monk

Cancer is something that will touch everyone’s life at some point. For those of us fortunate not to get a diagnosis or a scare, there are friends and relatives who won’t be so fortunate. Shawn Krest has been chosen by the American Cancer Society as one of the Real Men Wear Pink ambassadors for October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each day of the month, he’ll be telling a story of how cancer has touched someone on one of the teams we root for. It could be a coach, a player, a retired legend or an arena worker. The disease doesn’t care how successful you are, how much money you have or, as we see in today’s post, if you’re a beloved friend and father in the prime of life. To join in the fight against breast cancer, you can visit Shawn’s American Cancer Society page.
Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derek Carr News

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look like contenders this season. Las Vegas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears. Carr has been playing at a really high level. Carr, 30, is playing in the second-to-last year of his contract. He has...
Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
Cam Newton: ‘What You Gonna Do — Cry? No’

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL is through three weeks of the season, and despite a number of injury scares across the league last weekend, Cam Newton remains without a job. The 32-year-old is still keeping busy, though, posting his game day outfit for the second straight Sunday on his Instagram page. “I mean this goes without saying, but this would’ve been my game day outfit. Things happen,” Newton said with a shrug while donning a white suit with matching hat. Newton used the same caption he used in Week 2: “No team, no problem.” View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
Jim Harbaugh calls Nebraska impressive, ‘Gonna be a big challenge’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the Wolverines in 2021, you pass one test, good — congratulations, you get another. After Week 0, when Nebraska gave the game away to Illinois, it appeared Scott Frost’s team hadn’t learned any lessons from previous underachievements. Weeks later, while the Huskers are 3-3, all three losses have been by one score, and Nebraska put a hurting on West foe Northwestern.
TNET: Confident and rested football team ready to see rest of story unfold

The story of the Clemson season so far has been about injuries, about inconsistency on offense, and about second-guessing and griping and the usual back-and-forth that comes with unhappy fans. But that part of the story is over, complete, and we get to see how the rest of it unfolds starting Friday at Syracuse. Full Story »
These are the 18 best high school football programs in Wisconsin history

The end of Muskego's 41-game winning streak doesn't necessarily mean the end of an empire for the most dominant football program in Wisconsin over the past four years. After all, Kimberly still reached the state championship game in 2018 despite losing its season opener to Fond du Lac, 31-28, which snapped the program's nation-best 70-game winning streak. Fittingly, the Papermakers won a Level 4 (state semifinal) rematch in a 22-21 overtime thriller against Fondy, then lost in the championship game ... to Muskego.
Cardinals Overcome Adversity; Find Way to Win

Perhaps it shouldn’t have been this difficult, but the Arizona Cardinals found a way to let the Jacksonville Jaguars hang around Sunday, before scoring three touchdowns in a span of 9:32 in the third and fourth quarter to send the Jaguars to their third consecutive loss, 31-19. The Cardinals improved...
There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden is the perfect example of how mediocre white men get to thrive in the workplace

Jon Gruden isn’t good at his job. His true talent is making you think he is. The Oakland Raiders head coach has been able to stick around the NFL as both a coach and commentator because he has a Super Bowl ring. However, smart people will quickly remind you that Gruden’s crowning achievement was given, not earned, as the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t his creation. The team, and most notably its standout defense, was built by Gruden’s predecessor, Tony Dungy — a Black man.
