4-Day Weather Forecast For Twin Lake

TWIN LAKE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



