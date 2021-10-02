Pine Bush Daily Weather Forecast
PINE BUSH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0