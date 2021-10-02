CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bush, NY

Pine Bush Daily Weather Forecast

Pine Bush (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PINE BUSH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cF2qaAR00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

PINE BUSH, NY
Pine Bush, NY
