Citronelle, AL

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

 9 days ago

(CITRONELLE, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Citronelle Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Citronelle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cF2qZEa00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

