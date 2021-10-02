Cortlandt Manor Daily Weather Forecast
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0