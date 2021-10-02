CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cortlandt Manor, NY

Cortlandt Manor Daily Weather Forecast

Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CORTLANDT MANOR, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cF2qYLr00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortlandt Manor, NY
City
Cortlandt, NY
Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel

Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel

Cortlandt Manor, NY
71
Followers
573
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy