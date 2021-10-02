CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas, WA

Letter: Provide help for those in recovery

By Trish Hollingsworth, Washougal Published:
Columbian
 9 days ago

As a recovering addict, I feel like I need to say my piece for the people who fought against the drug rehabilitation center in Camas. My heart breaks reading some of my community’s views on addicts and how uneducated people are. As one neighbor wrote, “There goes our home values, our security and our hill,” referring to the “ritzy” neighborhood of Prune Hill. I’m sorry we weren’t all dealt the same cards and that you view recovering addicts as criminals, lowlifes and sex offenders. Reading such comments literally makes me sick to my stomach.

www.columbian.com

