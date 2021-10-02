CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastor’s gospel and soul music ripples out

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The music many of you love is made by a man you may not know. His name? Pastor T.L. Barrett. Yes, you read that right. Barrett, who has served in the church for more than 50 years and leads the Life Center COGIC Church, was also a prolific musician. Beginning in the 1960s, Barrett wrote, recorded and performed a signature brand of funk and soul-inspired gospel music. Although Barrett collaborated with the likes of the beloved Earth, Wind & Fire, his music was largely confined to a small group of gospel music listeners in the Chicago area. However, in the last decade, Barrett’s music has found a second life through sampling, mixing and covers by notable contemporary artists such as Kanye West, DJ Khaled, The Knocks and Leon Bridges.

