In a recent press release, officials at the Bonneville Power Administration boasted about making a $1.05 billion payment to the U.S. Treasury — on time and in full. Admittedly, a press release is inherently self-serving; the person or organization that sends it out certainly is not doing so to make themselves look bad. But in making a payment for the 38th consecutive year, the BPA got us thinking — about the role and effectiveness of government, and about the importance of infrastructure investment.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO