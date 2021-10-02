CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Weapons-tracking technology a ‘significant’ risk

By JAMES LAPORTA, JUSTIN PRITCHARD, KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetermined to keep track of their guns, some U.S. military units have turned to a technology that could let enemies detect troops on the battlefield, The Associated Press has found. The rollout on Army and Air Force bases continues even though the Department of Defense itself describes putting the technology...

www.columbian.com

Arkansas Online

Tech to track U.S. military weapons raises concern

Determined to keep track of their guns, some U.S. military units have turned to a technology that could let enemies detect troops on the battlefield, The Associated Press has found. The rollout on Army and Air Force bases continues even though the Department of Defense itself describes putting the technology...
AFP

US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship data

A US couple has been arrested in the state of West Virginia for allegedly selling information on nuclear warships to what they believed was a foreign state, the Justice Department said Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, who worked as a nuclear engineer for the US Navy, and his wife Diana, 45, were arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Saturday and charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act in a criminal complaint, the Justice Department said in a statement. For nearly a year, the couple "sold information known as restricted data concerning the design of nuclear powered warships to a person they believed was a representative of a foreign power," the statement said, adding that the recipient of the information was in fact an undercover FBI agent. US nuclear-powered submarines were at the center of a major diplomatic crisis between Paris and Washington last month, when Australia scrapped a large contract to buy submarines from France.
KTLA

Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with trying to share submarine secrets with foreign government

A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday. In a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges […]
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
hngn.com

Pentagon's Vaccine Mandate Deadline Nears But Hundreds of Thousands of the US Service Remain Unvaccinated

As the Pentagon's first compliance deadlines approach, hundreds of thousands of U.S. military members remain unvaccinated or just partly vaccinated against COVID-19. Data of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated U.S. Military Members. In a recently published article in MSN News, since August, when Defense Department officials, acting on an order from President...
Indy100

Man 'hid nuclear submarine secrets inside peanut butter sandwich and tried to sell it for $20,000'

A U.S. Navy engineer and his wife have been charged with espionage-related offenses after being accused of selling secret information about nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent who posed as a foreign government representative.For nearly a year, Jonathan Toebbe had been placing memory cards containing sensitive information at prearranged "dead drop" sites, it is claimed. According to the Department of Justice, the cards were concealed in a peanut butter sandwich, chewing gum packet, and a band-aid wrapper. Jonathan and his wife Diana, a teacher, were arrested in West Virginia by the FBI on Saturday.The FBI says that back in...
Birmingham Star

DP arrest sergeant who embezzled 400 million won, deserted from military in Vietnam

Seoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Global Economic): A total of three deserters who fled abroad have been arrested by the DP (Deserter Pursuit) over the past five years. According to the report, which was submitted to National Assembly's Defense Committee member Kang Dae-sik of People Power Party by the Ministry of National Defense on the 29, a total of three people have run away from the military and fled abroad in the past five years from January 2017 to August 2021.
dallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
