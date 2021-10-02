Weather Forecast For Genoa City
GENOA CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
