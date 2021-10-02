Weather Forecast For Genoa City

GENOA CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



