CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jonesboro, LA

Jump on Jonesboro’s rainy forecast today

Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel
Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(JONESBORO, LA) Saturday is set to be rainy in Jonesboro, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jonesboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cF2qJMC00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel

Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel

Jonesboro, LA
164
Followers
579
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy