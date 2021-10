These fuzzy creatures can make short work of your lawn and garden if you're not careful. Gophers are rodents typically found in the Midwest and Western regions of the United States, explains Natasha Nicholes, the Master Urban Farmer and Executive Director at We Sow We Grow Project, but she adds that these burrowing animals will thrive just about anywhere if the soil is loose and sandy. "They are often referred to as pocket gophers, because of the cheek pockets they use to carry food back to their burrows; they are larder animals (animals that store food for winter)." While these cute critters might be fun to look at, they can actually wreak havoc on your garden. Here's what you should do if you spot a gopher in your yard.

