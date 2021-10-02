Daily Weather Forecast For Troy

TROY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



