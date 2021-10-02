CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, WI

Cumberland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cumberland (WI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cF2qAPf00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

