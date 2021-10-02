CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Galena

Galena (KS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cF2q9cB00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

