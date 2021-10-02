CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buna, TX

A rainy Saturday in Buna — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Buna (TX) Weather Channel
Buna (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(BUNA, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Buna, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buna:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cF2q6y000

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(BUNA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BUNA, TX
Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Buna Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buna: Wednesday, October 6: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, October 7: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Friday, October 8: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 9: Sunny during the day; while
BUNA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buna, TX
Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(BUNA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BUNA, TX
Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Buna Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buna: Wednesday, September 22: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, September 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Friday, September 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, September 25: Sunny during the day; while
BUNA, TX
Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Buna, TX
163
Followers
573
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy