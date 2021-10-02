CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conley, GA

Another cloudy day in Conley — make the most of it with these activities

Conley (GA) Weather Channel
Conley (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(CONLEY, GA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Conley Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Conley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cF2q55H00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

