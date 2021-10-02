CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coushatta, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Coushatta

Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel
Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

COUSHATTA, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cF2q4CY00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(COUSHATTA, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coushatta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
COUSHATTA, LA
Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel

Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel

Coushatta, LA
142
Followers
578
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy