Daily Weather Forecast For Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, October 4 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



