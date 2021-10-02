Jump on Thayer’s rainy forecast today

(THAYER, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Thayer Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thayer:

Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.