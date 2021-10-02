4-Day Weather Forecast For Groton

GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Rain Showers High 68 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



