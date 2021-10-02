CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Groton

Groton (NY) Weather Channel
Groton (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cF2prxl00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Groton, NY
Groton (NY) Weather Channel

Groton (NY) Weather Channel

Groton, NY
