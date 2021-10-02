4-Day Weather Forecast For Groton
GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
