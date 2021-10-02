Maggie Valley Weather Forecast

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Patchy fog then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 69 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 67 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.