Maggie Valley Weather Forecast
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Patchy fog then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
