Maggie Valley, NC

Maggie Valley Weather Forecast

Maggie Valley (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cF2pq5200

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

