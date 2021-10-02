CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biscoe, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Biscoe

Biscoe (NC) Weather Channel
Biscoe (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BISCOE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cF2poYo00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

