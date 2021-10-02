Weather Forecast For Mayodan
MAYODAN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain Showers Likely
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
