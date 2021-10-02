CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crestwood, KY

Crestwood Weather Forecast

Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel
Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CRESTWOOD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cF2plud00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel

Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel

Crestwood, KY
114
Followers
585
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy